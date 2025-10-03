Mac Jones is exactly where he needs to be. Finally united with the San Francisco 49ers four years after rumors swirled about head coach Kyle Shanahan coveting the former Alabama standout, the quarterback is now 3-0 in place of the injured Brock Purdy this year. Thursday night's win was his finest yet, with Jones throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns to outlast the high-powered Los Angeles Rams as a road underdog.

It's hard to envision a scenario where Shanahan lets Jones escape his grasp as the team's top insurance policy under center. In fact, it might not be much longer before some reasonable minds begin to suggest Jones actually warrants an extended opportunity as the top signal-caller, given Purdy's injury and turnover woes in the last year-plus. But Jones' efficient run as the emergency starter will almost assuredly have other teams sniffing around his availability, especially with the NFL's in-season trade deadline looming.

Which clubs have good reason to call the 49ers about Jones, and what could they even offer to pique San Francisco's interest in an otherwise improbable deal? Here are a couple of proposed trade offers:

Proposed offer: EDGE Trey Hendrickson

Hold your horses now. In this scenario, the 49ers would almost certainly have to send a pick back to Cincinnati along with Jones. But think about this one for a second. Hendrickson spent years angling for a new contract with the Bengals, and while the two sides finally reached an agreement at the end of the summer, the star pass rusher is still set to hit free agency after 2025. And his sack production alone isn't making Cincy a defensive power.

With Nick Bosa lost to a season-ending injury, San Francisco would likely welcome Hendrickson's pocket-chasing prowess with open arms. The Bengals, meanwhile, need someone -- anyone -- to bring stability at quarterback while Joe Burrow heals from another serious injury. Jones' experience as a pure pocket passer might at least unlock Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins enough to keep the team above water. Given his current contract runs through 2026, Jones could also stick around as Burrow's top backup next year.

Proposed offer: DL Nathan Shepherd, 2026 fifth-round draft pick

The Saints just spent a second-round pick on Tyler Shough, so theoretically, they've already made a draft-capital investment in the quarterback spot under new head coach Kellen Moore. But Shough is still a total unknown sitting behind Spencer Rattler, and odds are New Orleans will be eyeing a further restocking of the position come 2026.

Enter Jones, who's already got the kind of quick-game passing experience that fits a Moore offense. The best part: Jones is signed through 2026, meaning he could be most valuable as part of another summer competition going into Year 2 of the Moore regime.

Shepherd, meanwhile, is a solid, if unspectacular, interior defender who could serve as plug-and-play depth for a 49ers front riddled by injuries. Yes, this move would leave San Francisco with a hole at the backup quarterback spot, but this kind of swap would help bolster the Robert Saleh-led unit that all but sealed the club's latest victory.

Proposed offer: QB Tyrod Taylor, 2026 fourth-round draft pick

The Jets signed Jones' 2021 draftmate, Justin Fields, to be the trial-run starting quarterback this year, and so far, the results have been decidedly uneven. While Fields remains a dynamic threat as a rusher, he's struggled to generate a rhythm through the air. His play style is also essentially the opposite of what new head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand enjoyed with the Detroit Lions, when Jared Goff mastered in-pocket operations. Fields isn't guaranteed to stick around beyond 2025, which means New York figures to be right back in the quarterback market.

At 27 years old, Jones arguably offers an equal amount of long-term upside, plus a more polished reputation as a passer. We doubt San Francisco would prefer the aging Taylor as a backup for Purdy, but if this swap also meant adding a fourth-rounder for future restocking other key spots, like the offensive or defensive lines, it's not so hard of a pill to swallow.