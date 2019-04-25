Madden 20: Patrick Mahomes named latest cover athlete, reveals one game feature he wants to see

There probably shouldn't have been any doubt, but Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP and wunderkind quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, is the cover athlete for EA Sports "Madden 20."

It's a big achievement for someone his age, with the cover athlete typically being a superstar veteran player who has dominated for multiple seasons. (Ignore the whole Peyton Hillis thing if you weren't doing that already.) Mahomes became just the second player to ever throw for 5,000 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns, joining Peyton Manning in those milestones.

He was a shoo-in for MVP and a no-brainer for the Madden honor as well. EA even went full Chiefs with the cover, splashing it with the team's logo and giving Mahomes a touchdown muscle flex celebration on the cover.

via EA Sports

CBS Sports spoke to Mahomes ahead of the big announcement, and the Chiefs quarterback said it was never a concern that he might be the next subject of the curse.

"People talk about the curse but at the same time you've got guys like Tom Brady and Antonio Brown who have been on the cover and they've had great seasons after that," Mahomes said. "There are several more after that, of course, but I'm just going to try to keep adding to the good ones that had great seasons after."

Mahomes is a perfect guy for the new edition because EA is putting a focus on a part of the game called "Face of the Franchise," which essentially lets users play a storyline type of role where they play in the College Football Playoff and work their way through the combine and draft process before landing in the NFL.

"They really listened to my experiences, how I went about my process of leaving college and you get to play in the College Football Playoff, which I know people are going to love. They've even got Texas Tech Red Raiders in there for me," Mahomes said. "You get to play in that, you get evaluated through that just like if you were a college quarterback coming out and you enter the draft, you go to the combine process, you go to the combine, you go to the draft meeting, all that stuff I had to do to get those extra workouts in to prepare myself for the draft. And then you eventually get drafted and get to walk across the stage.

"And I think people are going to like that, to see kind of the glimmer into what it's like, when you enter the draft and get drafted to an NFL team."

Naturally you get to boost your Madden rating, just like Mahomes had to do in real life when EA stuck him with a 76 rating before his breakout sophomore season.

"I was very disappointed because I was a 78 as a rookie and I got the starting spot and went to a 76. I knew I had to get it up," Mahomes said of the initial 2018 rating. "I think by the end of the season, I think they had me up pretty high. Definitely started way lower than I thought I was going to."

He'll be slightly different this year -- maybe just a bit higher! -- and expects to have a 99 in terms of arm strength (no brainer) in addition to plenty of other spiked ratings. Unfortunately EA wasn't able to figure out a feature to have him throw no-look passes, but he's hoping they can figure it out in the future.

"That's what I was saying -- we haven't made one yet," Mahomes said. "I think I should be able to hit two different buttons at once, maybe a square and a circle, and it automatically throws a no-look to somebody."

Maybe next year, or at least at some point in the future. If you're making a bet on Mahomes, the best one is that this won't be his last time on the cover of a Madden game.