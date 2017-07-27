Madden gives Tom Brady perfect 99 rating, brings fear to online players everywhere

Thinking about Madden-2004 Michael Vick makes most Madden fans want to curl up into a ball and hide, and now another perfect quarterback is going to grace the virtual gridiron. EA Sports gave Tom Brady a perfect 99 overall rating for Madden NFL 18, putting him above the likes of Aaron Rodgers (98) and regular season MVP Matt Ryan (96). Brady's fifth Super Bowl ring has put him in contention for the greatest of all time (the G.O.A.T.), and EA isn't letting anyone forget it.

In their rationale for the rating, EA was perfectly clear about where they think Brady stands.

Wait, do you hear that? That's the silence of Brady's critics. He's the G.O.A.T. You get to be named that after winning five Super Bowl rings, the most recent of which was won after the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. For that, he's earned his spot in the coveted Club 99. Inside sources here at EA say that this was Brady's biggest goal all along. I'm basing that on a complete lack of inside sources though, and have zero evidence to support that theory.

The win cemented the Patriots dynasty (as if it wasn't before) and put Brady over the likes of Joe Montana in terms of Super Bowl wins. Despite his 40th birthday approaching in August, no one seems to think Brady will slow down heading into 2017. Until the Patriots start to sputter, it would be a huge mistake to underestimate him. The real question is: Did Madden give Brady 99 speed? If so, that decision may be a bit questionable. The takeaway: Don't play online unless you want to see a whole lot of Patriots.