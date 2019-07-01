Madden NFL 20 rookie ratings: Daniel Jones is rated so low, he's ranked below Will Grier and Tyree Jackson

To all the Giants fans who were excited to purchase "Madden NFL 20" later this summer and manually move Daniel Jones above Eli Manning on the depth chart to play with their new franchise quarterback: EA Sports has some bad news for you. You can still make Jones the starting quarterback, but based on his rookie rating, you might not have much fun playing with him.

On Monday, EA Sports released the official rookie ratings for "Madden NFL 20", which is scheduled to be released on August 2. There's a lot to sort through, but the biggest takeaway is just how low Jones was rated by the game makers. Not only did Jones, the sixth-overall pick in the draft, receive an overall rating of 63, he also ranked sixth among all rookie quarterbacks, which means he wasn't just ranked below fellow first-round picks Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins, he was also ranked below second-round pick Drew Lock, third-round pick Will Grier, and UDFA Tyree Jackson.

When Jones was asked to predict his rating, he said "high 70s, low 80s."

We'll get back to Jones and the rest of the rookie quarterbacks in a moment, but first let's take a look at highest-rated rookies regardless of position.

1. Jets DT Quinnen Williams (80)

2. Bills DT Ed Oliver (79)

3. 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa (78)

T-4. Jaguars EDGE Josh Allen (77)

T-4. Ravens WR Marquise Brown (77)

T-4. Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (77)

T-7.Giants DT Dexter Lawrence (76)

T-7. Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf (76)

T-9. Panthers EDGE Brian Burns (75)

T-9. Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. (75)

T-9. Cardinals CB Byron Murphy (75)

T-9. Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins (75)

If you want to see all of the grades compared to where the players were actually drafted, this has you covered:

Here’s a summary of all 32 1st round picks and their Madden NFL 20 overall. Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/cPGnWpZ83P — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) July 1, 2019

We'll now run through the top-five rookies at every fantasy relevant position, but since Jones didn't even crack the top-five at his own position group, we'll have to expand the parameters at quarterback.

Here are the top-six rookie quarterbacks:

1. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (73)

2. Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins (72)

3. Broncos QB Drew Lock (67)

4. Panthers QB Will Grier (66)

5. Bills QB Tyree Jackson (64)

6. Giants QB Daniel Jones (63)

It's worth noting that the entire class is graded lower than last year's quarterback class. A year ago, Baker Mayfield led the rookie quarterbacks with an 81 rating -- eight points higher than Murray. Lamar Jackson ranked second at 79 -- seven points higher than Haskins. Josh Rosen placed third with a 78 -- 11 points higher than Lock. Sam Darnold was fourth with a 75 -- nine points higher than Grier. And finally, Josh Allen received a 74 -- 10 points higher than Jackson.

As for the running backs, there weren't any huge surprises. The only first-round selection, Josh Jacobs, led the way.

1. Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (74)

T-2. Rams RB Darrell Henderson (72)

T-2. Eagles RB Miles Sanders (72)

T-2. Bills RB Devin Singletary (72)

T-5. Redskins RB Bryce Love (71)

T-5. Bears RB David Montgomery (71)

That brings us to the receivers. Again, no big surprises here. Two incredibly athletic prospects led the way.

1. Ravens WR Marquise Brown (77)

2. Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf (76)

3. Patriots WR N'Keal Harry (74)

4. Eagles WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (73)

T-5. Titans WR A.J. Brown (72)

T-5. Cardinals WR Hakeem Butler (72)

T-5. Cardinals WR Andy Isabella (72)

This year's tight end group is more intriguing than usual after three tight ends went in the first 50 picks. It's a little surprising that first-round pick Noah Fant ranked behind second-round pick Irv Smith Jr.

1. Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (77)

2. Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. (75)

3. Broncos TE Noah Fant (74)

4. Packers TE Jace Sternberger (72)

T-5. Jaguars TE Josh Oliver (71)

T-5. Bengals TE Drew Sample (71)

And that brings us to the defensive players. Defensive front players dominated the list. Only one defensive back snuck his way into the top-10.

1. Jets DT Quinnen Williams (80)

2. Bills DT Ed Oliver (79)

3. 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa (78)

4. Jaguars EDGE Josh Allen (77)

5. Giants DT Dexter Lawrence (76)

T-6. Panthers EDGE Brian Burns (75)

T-6. Cardinals CB Byron Murphy (75)

T-6. Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins (75)

T-9. Raiders EDGE Clelin Ferrell (74)

T-9. Titans EDGE Jeffery Simmons (74)

T-9. Chargers DT Jerry Tillery (74)

T-9. Buccaneers LB Devin White (74)

So, there you have it. If you were thinking of picking up a copy of" Madden NFL 20" next month, those are how good you can expect the rookies to be at the initial launch. And if you were hoping to start Jones immediately, well, you might be better off using the plan that Dave Gettleman floated shortly after he made the highly controversial decision to take Jones sixth overall. Maybe the Green Bay plan isn't such a bad idea after all.

You can view the full list here, via EA Sports.