A new edition of Madden means new players joining the exclusive 99 rating club. This year, at least four players will be awarded the honor. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Stephon Gilmore, cornerback for the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomass, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Green Bay Packers quarterback Davante Adams have all received their badges of honor from Madden already.

EA Sports tweeted that more than four players will be in the club this year, but have not yet confirmed who the others are.

It is considered a perfect rating in the game and is something only a handful of players achieve. Last year, four players had the rating. Being part of this club is more than just bragging rights, as this year they were also given a black box with a "99" chain from EA Sports. Here's a breakdown of this year's "99 Club" members.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

It's no shock that the player who was just granted the biggest contract in sports and is the defending Super Bowl MVP received the perfect rating. Mahomes has a ninja-like ability on the field that makes him one of the best, if not the best, quarterback in the game right now.

Mahomes' tight end Travis Kelce was the one to greet the QB and surprise him with the news. Mahomes said about the rating, "To be able to get that 99 rating ... it's a truly special moment."

Aaron Donald, DT, Rams

Donald is a repeat 99 club member, getting the honor for a fourth straight time. His pass rushing ability makes him a shoe-in for the club. After he received the news this year, he opened the box, excited to be getting a "99" necklace. "They giving out jewelry now," Donald said, adding, "I think there is bragging rights."

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

McCaffrey's game-breaking speed and ability to avoid tackles put him in the club. He impresses on the field with his running back and pass catching abilities, making him the most dynamic in his position in the league. McCaffrey is the youngest player to be inducted into the 99 club.

When surprised with the box he said, "That's dope man, that's an honor," and added that he hopes he doesn't mess up his rating this year.

Stephon Gilmore, CB, Patriots

Gilmore earned the title of Defensive Player of the Year last season. He had six interceptions, tied for the most in the NFL, two touchdowns and lead the league with 20 passes defended in 2019 and helped lead a very successful Patriots defense.

It was a family affair when he found out he was given the honor and his daughter put on the "99" gold chain.

Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

Thomas was the last player to get the news of his 99 rating. Last season he had 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. He is the only player to record 450+ receptions, 5,500+ receiving yards and 30+ receiving touchdowns. "Can't guard Mike" walked into the room expecting to be playing pool, but had the 99 club box waiting for him.

Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson came in slightly late to the club, but was inducted following his MVP caliber performance through five games. No. 3 recorded 1,502 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and has 72.8% of his passes through five games. He has also helped lead his team to 5-0.

DK Metcalf surprised his teammate with the news and Wilson was nothing but appreciative and thankful for the opportunities he's had.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was invited to the Madden 99 club late in the 2020 regular season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers surprised him with the news, saying "it's about time."

"Look at that man," Adams said, holding his welcome box, with a gold chain that reads "99."

Through 16 games he has 109 receptions with 1,328 yards and 17 touchdowns.