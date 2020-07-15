Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: Patrick Mahomes' historic 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs ( 3:05 )

A new edition of Madden means new players joining the exclusive 99 rating club. This year, at least four players will be awarded the honor. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey have all gotten their badges of honor from Madden already.

EA Sports tweeted that more than four players will be in the club this year, but have not yet confirmed who the others are.

It is considered a perfect rating in the game and is something only a handful of players achieve. Last year, four players had the rating. Being part of this club is more than just bragging rights, as this year they were also given a black box with a "99" chain from EA Sports. Here's a breakdown of this year's "99 Club" members.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

It's no shock that the player who was just granted the biggest contract in sports and is the defending Super Bowl MVP received the perfect rating. Mahomes has a ninja-like ability on the field that makes him one of the best, if not the best, quarterback in the game right now.

Mahomes' tight end Travis Kelce was the one to greet the QB and surprise him with the news. Mahomes said about the rating, "To be able to get that 99 rating ... it's a truly special moment."

Aaron Donald, DT, Rams

Donald is a repeat 99 club member, getting the honor for a fourth straight time. His pass rushing ability makes him a shoe-in for the club. After he received the news this year, he opened the box, excited to be getting a "99" necklace. "They giving out jewelry now," Donald said, adding, "I think there is bragging rights."

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

McCaffrey's game-breaking speed and ability to avoid tackles put him in the club. He impresses on the field with his running back and pass catching abilities, making him the most dynamic in his position in the league. McCaffrey is the youngest player to be inducted into the 99 club.

When surprised with the box he said, "That's dope man, that's an honor," and added that he hopes he doesn't mess up his rating this year.