Watch Now: NFL Win Totals: Washington Redskins O/U 5.5 ( 3:30 )

EA Sports will remove the team name and logos of the Washington NFL team after the franchise retired the "Redskins" nickname earlier this week, the company released in a statement.

"We are pleased to see Washington's decision to change their team name and visual identity," an EA Sports representative said in the statement, per ESPN. "We are quickly working to update Madden NFL 21 to feature a generic Washington team, while we await final word on the updated team name and logo design."

The old name will actually be in the physical copy of the disc since the disc is already in production, but game updates will feature a generic logo and uniform until Washington selects a new name for the franchise (it will change once Madden NFL 21 is connected to the internet). Another update will be provided when the new name is official, but Washington hasn't revealed any information of when that will be announced.

"Players may continue to see some outdated Washington references in other areas of the game at launch," the statement said. "But we are committed to removing all of those from the game in additional title updates coming shortly after launch."

Washington is planning to have no Native American imagery when choosing its next team name, although "Warriors" is the reported leader in the clubhouse. Washington plans to keep the burgundy and gold colors that have been part of the franchise for over eight decades.

The Redtails won a design contest a few years back and appears to be the fan favorite, especially to Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The Redtails have an intriguing history behind the name, a tribute to the to the planes flown by the Tuskegee Airmen, who were the first Black military aviators that served in the United States Army during World War II. Three of the first five admitted airmen were from Washington, serving as a connection to the city and the armed forces. A few NFL team names are tied to their city's history (the Pittsburgh Steelers are an example), and the Redtails name could resonate with Washington if the franchise decides to make a change.

Whenever Washington decides to announce the team name, EA Sports will be on the ball providing a game update. Madden NFL 21 will be released on August 25.