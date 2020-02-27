Major U.S. ticket sellers inform Congress that they're in favor of disclosing all fees up front
Fans currently only see additional fees after entering their personal information when purchasing tickets
The process of ticket buying could be changing in the near future. On Wednesday, three of the United States' top ticket sellers informed a congressional committee that they'd support legislation to disclose "all-in" ticket prices.
"All-in" ticket pricing means that additional ticket fees would be shown up front prior to customers entering their personal information. As the process currently stands, people don't find out what the fees are until after they enter their personal information.
Ticketmaster COO Amy Howe informed the House Committee on Energy and Commerce that ticket pricing "should be disclosed from the outset, not at the end of the purchase process" and that there should be "robust enforcement of this requirement."
Committee chairman Frank Pallone echoed the sentiment and believes that high fees are a very large issue when it comes to purchasing tickets.
"Millions of Americans shop on the internet for tickets," Pallone said. "In some ways, the internet has made this experience more convenient, but it has also led to consumers being ripped off as they try to navigate a ticketing industry that for too long has operated in the dark."
Sites such as Ticketmaster, StubHub, and others give fans an easy way to buy tickets and those tickets can be purchased in just a few clicks on your phone.
StubHub and AXS are also in favor of a mandate of "all-in" pricing. StubHub general counsel Stephanie Burns did reveal that the company attempted to institute the procedure back in 2014 and 2015, but stopped after they thought that consumers found it "confusing."
"There's a lot of customer angst about what happens" when consumers try to buy tickets, Texas Representative Bill Flores said. "I urge you to look at this from the customer's eyes. If you did that, you wouldn't be in front of this panel today."
Fans are quite frequently looking for tickets at the last minute for an event and may sometimes just pay the additional fees and not think twice about it. If this mandate is put into practice, people will know right away if they're getting a good deal or not because they'll know about the fees up front.
