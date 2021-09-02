The Cleveland Browns were among the biggest surprises last season. The Browns appeared in the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2002, eventually losing in the divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs. Baker Mayfield and the Browns will look to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1988-89. Cleveland begins its journey to the postseason on the road against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday, September 12. Which team should you target with your NFL office pool picks?

The latest Week 1 NFL odds list the Browns as six-point underdogs. Other notable Week 1 NFL matchups include Buccaneers vs. Cowboys, Steelers vs. Bills, Cardinals vs. Titans and Packers vs. Saints in Jacksonville. With a number of intriguing matchups happening on a weekly basis in the NFL, consistently nailing your football picks could be a serious challenge. But if you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the NFL's opening week. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys 34-24. The model shows Tampa Bay covering the 7.5-point spread in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Tampa Bay is looking to become the first franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots accomplished the feat in 2003-04. The Bucs have a shot at repeating after returning all 22 starters from last year's Super Bowl winning squad. Tom Brady leads a prolific Tampa Bay aerial attack that averaged 289.1 passing yards per game last season, the second highest mark in the league.

Dallas, meanwhile, is coming off a disappointing 6-10 season in 2020. Quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2020, but he's expected to be back under center for this star-studded showdown. However, Prescott has not appeared in an NFL game since that gruesome injury, so a little rust can be expected going up against a Tampa Bay defense that features the likes of Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul and Devin White.

The model sees Tampa Bay's defense keeping Prescott in check, allowing him to throw for just 260 yards and two touchdowns. The model has also taken into account that the Cowboys have won just two of their last 11 games on the road.

