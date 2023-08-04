The schedule-makers don't hold back when putting together the Week 1 NFL schedule, and this year is no different. The full Sunday slate takes place on September 10 and features several NFL matchups that will be popular for NFL office pool picks. No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young will make his debut in a rivalry game versus Atlanta, while a pair of NFC playoff teams from a year ago will face off in Buccaneers vs. Vikings. The Jordan Love era begins for the Packers when they visit Justin Fields and the Bears, creating plenty of options for anyone in NFL pick'em leagues.

Also in that late window is Dolphins vs. Chargers, in which a pair of QBs from the same draft class will square off in Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. L.A. is a 2.5-point home favorite per the latest Week 1 NFL odds, but that game could be one of the most intriguing matchups for anyone making NFL picks. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the NFL's opening week. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Denver Broncos to take care of business at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders ranked in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards, run defense and pass defense last year. The only major stat where they were above average was passing yards, but they lost two major components to their success. Derek Carr and Darren Waller departed in the offseason, leaving pressure on disgruntled receiver Davante Adams, who openly questioned the team's strategy in the offseason.

Meanwhile, Denver has nowhere to go but up from last year's team, which was last in scoring offense. Sean Payton's Saints teams ranked in the top 10 in scoring in nine of his last 10 years with the team, and he's made organizational changes to the Broncos. Denver is already elite on the other side of the ball, ranking in the top 10 in total defense, run defense, third-down defense and redzone defense. With Denver having the edge in coaching, quarterback play and defense, the model has it winning in 60% of simulations. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

