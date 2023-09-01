The beginning of the season is often the most difficult to predict, and the 2023 Week 1 NFL schedule appears to be no exception. Only one game currently features a team favored by at least one touchdown, creating tricky NFL office pool picks across the board. The Bengals and Browns will meet in a rivalry game early in the day, while the Packers and Bears are set to meet later in the afternoon. Which teams should you select in those matchups to gain an early lead with your NFL pool picks? The Week 1 NFL games conclude with the new-look Jets hosting the Bills on Monday Night Football.

With so many difficult games to pick, it is important to seek out proven NFL pick'em advice. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Compete for $100,000 or start a pool with friends

It's time to raise the stakes with CBS Sports Football Pick'em. Join the challenge to compete for the $100,000 jackpot and guaranteed cash prizes each week or start a customizable pool to compete against your friends. (No purchase necessary. See Terms and Rules for details.)

You can win the $100,000 jackpot each week for hitting the full slate and tiebreakers. Even if no one hits the jackpot, CBS Sports is giving away a guaranteed $1,000 to the winner each week. In addition, the player with the most correct picks at the end of the season gets $5,000.

If you're looking to start a pick'em pool with your friends, family or colleagues, group settings include a variety of games suitable for every fan, including straight-up picks, against-the-spread picks, survivor pools, confidence points and much more. You can play on your desktop or on the CBS Sports app, so sign up here today.

Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the NFL's opening week. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Denver Broncos to take care of business at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders have won six straight meetings between these teams, but that is going to be a difficult streak to extend in Week 1. Denver is entering a new era under proven head coach Sean Payton, who led the Saints to a win in Super Bowl XLIV. The Broncos have an improved offensive line and a more creative system for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to operate in.

Denver is 20-3 in its last 23 home-openers at Mile High Stadium, beating Houston and San Francisco in its first two home games last year. The Raiders struggled on the road last year, going 2-7 in those nine games. The model expects both of those trends to add up to a Denver win in Week 1, with the Broncos winning in well over 50% of simulations. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

Make NFL pool picks at CBS Sports

Show your skills, beat your friends and coworkers, and take home guaranteed prize money. Create a pool, get your friends involved, and keep the competition going all season long.