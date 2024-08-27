The offseason brought massive changes to several NFL rosters, which can make it difficult to make NFL office pool picks heading into Week 1. Chicago drafted quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick, and he has one of the best receiver groups in the league at his disposal. The Bears also made defensive improvements down the stretch last season, which is why they are 4.5-point favorites against Tennessee in the Week 1 NFL odds. That is the fourth-largest spread on the Week 1 NFL schedule, so oddsmakers are expecting many close games to unfold.

While tight spreads can be challenging to pick, they also increase the entertainment value in NFL office pools and NFL confidence pool picks. This is the perfect way to compete with friends, family and co-workers throughout the season. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Compete for $100,000 or start a pool with friends

It's time to raise the stakes with CBS Sports Football Pick'em. CBS Sports Pro Football Challenge is back for the 2024 NFL season with a whole new look making it easier than ever to make your picks. Check out the new look, explore new features like open invites, and see what's on the line this season in the free contest.

Join the challenge to compete for the $100,000 jackpot and guaranteed cash prizes each week or start a customizable pool to compete against your friends. (No purchase necessary. See Terms and Rules for details.)

You can win the $100,000 jackpot each week for hitting the full slate and tiebreakers. Even if no one hits the jackpot, CBS Sports is giving away a guaranteed $1,000 to the winner each week. In addition, the player with the most correct picks at the end of the season gets $5,000.

If you're looking to start a pick'em pool with your friends, family or colleagues, group settings include a variety of games suitable for every fan, including straight-up picks, against-the-spread picks, survivor pools, confidence points and much more. You can play on your desktop or on the CBS Sports app, so sign up here today.

Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the NFL's opening week. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the New Orleans Saints to take care of business at home against the Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans was a stingy defensive team last season, finishing fourth in EPA allowed per play while forcing the fourth-most turnovers (29) in the league. Offensively, the Saints cracked the top 10 in scoring, despite playing behind a dreadful offensive line. They made some changes up front during the offseason, and they also hired new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Veteran quarterback Derek Carr has some elite weapons in running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Chris Olave and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. The Panthers finished with the worst record in the NFL last season (2-15) while also finishing a league-worst 4-11-2 against the spread. They struggled defensively in 2023 and gave away top pass rusher Brian Burns in the offseason, so the model has New Orleans winning in almost 80% of simulations. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

Make NFL pool picks at CBS Sports

Show your skills, beat your friends and coworkers, and take home guaranteed prize money. Create a pool, get your friends involved, and keep the competition going all season long.