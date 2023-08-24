The Week 1 NFL schedule is loaded with star-studded showdowns and will also mark the beginning of most NFL office pools. The 2023 NFL schedule kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 7, as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium. Then on Sunday, there are a number of pivotal matchups on the NFL Week 1 schedule, including 49ers vs. Steelers, Eagles vs. Patriots, and Cowboys vs. Giants, making for plenty of tough decisions for anyone making NFL office pool picks. The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites against the Giants according to the latest NFL odds.

Dallas is 5-1 against the spread in its last six meetings against the Giants in New York, and the road team is 5-2 ATS in the last seven meetings between these NFC East rivals. Should you include the Cowboys in your Week 1 NFL picks, or should you look elsewhere for value? If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Compete for $100,000 or start a pool with friends

It's time to raise the stakes with CBS Sports Football Pick'em. Join the challenge to compete for the $100,000 jackpot and guaranteed cash prizes each week or start a customizable pool to compete against your friends. (No purchase necessary. See Terms and Rules for details.)

You can win the $100,000 jackpot each week for hitting the full slate and tiebreakers. Even if no one hits the jackpot, CBS Sports is giving away a guaranteed $1,000 to the winner each week. In addition, the player with the most correct picks at the end of the season gets $5,000.

If you're looking to start a pick'em pool with your friends, family or colleagues, group settings include a variety of games suitable for every fan, including straight-up picks, against-the-spread picks, survivor pools, confidence points and much more. You can play on your desktop or on the CBS Sports app, so sign up here today.

Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the NFL's opening week. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Denver Broncos to take care of business at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Quarterback Russell Wilson looked sharp in his preseason debut, completing 7-of-13 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, That's a promising sign after Wilson managed to throw for just 3,524 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Denver's offense should look different after the Broncos hired Sean Payton this offseason, giving Denver a Super Bowl-winning head coach and quarterback partnership.

Meanwhile, the Raiders struggled mightily on defense in 2022, giving up 365.6 yards per game on average, which ranked 28th. Las Vegas' secondary was consistently picked apart, allowing 242.9 passing yards per game. The model expects Wilson to throw for 250 yards and two touchdowns, while the Broncos rush for 100 yards, helping Denver win outright in 60% of simulations. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

Make NFL pool picks at CBS Sports

Show your skills, beat your friends and coworkers, and take home guaranteed prize money. Create a pool, get your friends involved, and keep the competition going all season long.