The 2023 NFL season is less than two weeks away and the Week 1 NFL schedule features four games between teams that had winning records last year. Cowboys vs. Giants will be a critical early-season NFC East matchup after all four teams in the division finished .500 or better in 2022. Which side should you take as you prepare to make your Week 1 NFL office pool picks? Competing against friends, family, co-workers and complete strangers can help give you a rooting interest in all 544 NFL games throughout the season and improve your ability to make NFL picks.

With 15 of the 16 games in Week 1 featuring a spread of a touchdown or less, making your Week 1 NFL pool picks could be a challenge. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the NFL's opening week. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Denver Broncos to take care of business at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Russell Wilson's first season with the Broncos didn't go according to plan, with Denver going 5-12 and head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired after just 15 games. However, the franchise is hoping for a quick turnaround with Sean Payton returning to coaching after taking a season off after logging 15 years with the Saints.

Denver added Mike McGlinchey in free agency to beef up Wilson's protection and the Broncos have a capable trio of playmakers with Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Javonte Williams. Meanwhile, the Raiders could experience growing pains of their own with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over at quarterback. The model says he throws for less than 200 yards and has the Broncos winning outright in well over 50% of simulations. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

