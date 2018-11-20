Malcolm Jenkins calls out teammates, says he was 'really bothered' by Eagles' lack of fight vs. Saints

The New Orleans Saints were heavy favorites for their Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, but even so, neither side could've predicted the defending Super Bowl champions would lose by a whopping 41 points.

There was blame to pass around the entire Eagles staff and roster following Sunday's 48-7 shellacking. An offense stocked with weapons but short on production. A sheepish game plan against one of the NFL's highest-scoring contenders. A defense absolutely withered by secondary injuries.

Nothing irritated veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins more, however, than the way the Eagles carried themselves.

A year after Philadelphia essentially mirrored the explosiveness and celebration of this year's Saints, the Birds at times seemed helpless in New Orleans, and Jenkins told reporters Tuesday that part of the reason was a poor demeanor throughout the roster.

"It was just embarrassing, quite frankly," he said. "It was one of those things that, I didn't feel like, as a team, we had a lot of fight. I'd rather get thrown out of a game then just lay down and take it. And you know, it was a ton of frustrations ... But just the demeanor of the team really bothered me."

Jenkins added that additional injuries to his fellow defensive backs made it a "rough day overall." But he reiterated that the Eagles' own attitude could've been better.

"Some things are just non-negotiable," he continued. "We can deal with guys getting beat. Mistakes happen. If you don't win at the point of attack, cool. But if you don't know what you're doing or if you're not giving us everything you've got, especially when our backs are on the wall, then I think that's something as leaders of the team we need to nip in the bud ... You're either going to get blown out swinging, or you're going to get blown out laying down. And I think you had a little bit of both."

Jenkins and the Eagles (4-6) will have a chance to rebound with an NFC East rematch with the New York Giants (3-7) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).