Malcolm Jenkins: Replay official 'should stay off the bottle' after controversial call goes against Eagles

The Eagles, who entered Sunday a game behind the division-leading Cowboys, needed to get off to a fast start in Dallas. And that's exactly what happened when Jourdan Lewis fumbled the opening kickoff and the Eagles appeared to recover.

Except that the officials originally ruled Lewis was down by contact. Coach Doug Pederson challenged the ruling, which was then changed to a fumble with one very important caveat: The Cowboys kept the ball because there was no clear evidence that the Eagles had recovered. You can decide for yourself:

There are only Eagles in this pile along with the fumbled football, and yet they rule no clear recovery after 54 stands up w the ball. pic.twitter.com/lmTH5l60PL — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 9, 2018

Not surprisingly, the Eagles were angered by the call. Safety Malcolm Jenkins, whose hit forced Lewis' fumble, will no doubt get fined for his comments after Philadelphia lost in overtime, 29-23.

"That was a pretty terrible call," he told reporters, via ESPN.com. "They reviewed it and the explanation I got was that it wasn't a clear recovery, although Kamu [Grugier-Hill] had the ball in his hand and there was only Eagles defenders on the ball in replay. So whoever's watching that in New York should stay off the bottle."

Grugier-Hill, who made news last week when he called the Cowboys a bunch of chokers (he later made clear that he regretted his remarks), echoed Jenkins' observations.

"They just said that the video didn't show me getting up actually with the ball, but it was clear I had the ball, so I don't understand," he said.

A lot of people were confused.

Of course, this is why some people don't trust replay; it's one thing to miss the call on the field but how, with the benefit of slow-motion replays, do the Eagles not get the ball? It's the latest problem in a season full of them for the defending Super Bowl champs, who at 6-7 are currently in eighth place in the NFC. And they'll likely need to win out for a chance at the postseason. Unfortunately, their next two games are in Los Angeles against the Rams and at home against the Texans before ending the season in Washington.

(Stream Eagles-Rams and all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.)

"Common sense, you saw Kamu come out with the ball," Jenkins continued. "Obviously they don't pay me to make calls like that, but that was, in hindsight, obviously a big play in the game."

And, perhaps, a big play in the Eagles' season.