Malcolm Jenkins thought Steph Curry was a Pats fan but here's what really happened

Jenkins called Curry a 'frontrunner' when he saw the basketball star wearing Patriots red

During pregame warmups ahead of Super Bowl LII, Eagles cornerback Malcolm Jenkins spotted Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors across the field. In general, celebrities milling around on the field isn't uncommon at a Super Bowl but Jenkins was particularly irked by what Curry, a North Carolina native and hardcore Panthers fan, was wearing.

steph-curry-patriots.jpg
NFL

"I knew I didn't like Steph Curry," Jenkins, who was mic'd up for the game can be heard telling a teammate. ... [T]hat's your boy, Steph Curry. Frontrunner."

Turns out, Jenkins' anger was misguided. Yes, Curry was wearing a red hoodie and appeared to be repping the "frontrunner" Patriots. But upon closer inspection, Curry was wearing a Minnehaha Academy Redhawks sweatshirt, a Minnesota private school.

steph-curry-superbowl-inset.jpg
USATSI

And there's this:

After Curry found out about the misunderstanding he took to Twitter to try to rectify it.

Smith, for his part, followed up:

No word yet from Jenkins (at least via Twitter) though in his defense he's been kind of busy.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories