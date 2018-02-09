Malcolm Jenkins thought Steph Curry was a Pats fan but here's what really happened

During pregame warmups ahead of Super Bowl LII, Eagles cornerback Malcolm Jenkins spotted Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors across the field. In general, celebrities milling around on the field isn't uncommon at a Super Bowl but Jenkins was particularly irked by what Curry, a North Carolina native and hardcore Panthers fan, was wearing.

NFL

"I knew I didn't like Steph Curry," Jenkins, who was mic'd up for the game can be heard telling a teammate. ... [T]hat's your boy, Steph Curry. Frontrunner."

Turns out, Jenkins' anger was misguided. Yes, Curry was wearing a red hoodie and appeared to be repping the "frontrunner" Patriots. But upon closer inspection, Curry was wearing a Minnehaha Academy Redhawks sweatshirt, a Minnesota private school.

USATSI

And there's this:

Word is @StephenCurry30 is good friends with someone who is married to an MA Alum. Thanks, Mr. Curry for representing the Redhawks! Next time you are in town we will wave the $5 Admission Fee to attend one of our games... — Minnehaha Redhawks (@RedhawksAD) February 4, 2018

After Curry found out about the misunderstanding he took to Twitter to try to rectify it.

Hey @MalcolmJenkins, they should have given you some glasses with that 🎤. I rep the @RedhawksAD. But appreciate the S/O and congrats on the ring bro! Philly looks crazy today! Tell @TorreySmithWR I said what up too — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2018

Smith, for his part, followed up:

I definitely was like 👀.....but he is a loyal Panther’s fan that was on our side 😂😂 https://t.co/nhILizDrJ3 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) February 8, 2018

No word yet from Jenkins (at least via Twitter) though in his defense he's been kind of busy.