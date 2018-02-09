Malcolm Jenkins thought Steph Curry was a Pats fan but here's what really happened
Jenkins called Curry a 'frontrunner' when he saw the basketball star wearing Patriots red
During pregame warmups ahead of Super Bowl LII, Eagles cornerback Malcolm Jenkins spotted Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors across the field. In general, celebrities milling around on the field isn't uncommon at a Super Bowl but Jenkins was particularly irked by what Curry, a North Carolina native and hardcore Panthers fan, was wearing.
"I knew I didn't like Steph Curry," Jenkins, who was mic'd up for the game can be heard telling a teammate. ... [T]hat's your boy, Steph Curry. Frontrunner."
Turns out, Jenkins' anger was misguided. Yes, Curry was wearing a red hoodie and appeared to be repping the "frontrunner" Patriots. But upon closer inspection, Curry was wearing a Minnehaha Academy Redhawks sweatshirt, a Minnesota private school.
And there's this:
After Curry found out about the misunderstanding he took to Twitter to try to rectify it.
Smith, for his part, followed up:
No word yet from Jenkins (at least via Twitter) though in his defense he's been kind of busy.
