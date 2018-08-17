Malcolm Jenkins, two other Eagles stay off the field during preseason national anthem

A week after he raised his fist during the national anthem before the Philadelphia Eagles' 2018 preseason opener, Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins stayed off the field altogether during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Thursday's game with the Patriots.

A headliner of on-field protests since 2016, when he first raised a fist to raise awareness of police brutality, racial injustice and criminal justice reform, Jenkins initially said he would stop demonstrating after the NFL pledged almost $90 million to related causes in 2017. This summer, however, he's remained proactive in the players' fight for social causes, even once using handwritten signs to share incarceration facts with the media.

On Thursday, before the Eagles' rematch with the New England Patriots, he remained in the tunnel leading onto the field during the anthem, as Les Bowen and Zach Berman reported for Philly.com. Joined by teammates De'Vante Bausby and Michael Bennett, the latter of whom stayed all the way in the locker room before taking the field, Jenkins did so in compliance with the NFL's new anthem rule, which requires players to stand if they are on the sideline during the anthem.

"It was just about where we want the focus to be," Jenkins said, per Bowen and Berman, "and not about whether or not the football field is the right place and time to (protest)."

A champion of social activism during the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl in 2017, Jenkins also took the field wearing a shirt that read, "You Aren't Listening," the same message he sent earlier in the offseason when people characterized his calls for equality during the anthem as "unpatriotic."