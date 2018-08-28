Malcolm Jenkins wants the Eagles' Super Bowl banners removed from the locker room

The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LII title will live on as maybe the greatest achievement in the history of the franchise, and it's still pretty fresh for the City of Brotherly Love considering it went down just six months ago.

One of the most respected leaders of that championship Eagles team, however, would prefer if everyone playing for Philadelphia forgets all about that Super Bowl win. Immediately.

Malcolm Jenkins has seen firsthand what it's like for a city to win its first Lombardi Trophy -- twice. He did it with the New Orleans Saints in 2010 and again with the Eagles in February. So he knows the importance such a feat holds. But he also knows that, if the Eagles want to have any chance at repeating in 2018, he and his teammates need to make sure they're not resting on their laurels.

Sometimes that means moving past the balloons and party plates -- or, in this case, Super Bowl signage.

The Eagles haven't been shy about adding "Super Bowl LII Champions" posters, banners and plaques around their facility. (This was a big deal, remember?) But as Sheil Kapadia documented for The Athletic, Jenkins has already had enough of the Lombardi talk, and the Eagles haven't even played their first game yet.

"I hate it, personally," Jenkins said, per Kapadia. "My focus is all on adding another 'I' to the end of that ... I'm well beyond celebrating last year's accomplishments, because they don't mean anything this year. They don't get us anything. I said it earlier this offseason: It's not boxing where we get to hold the belt and somebody has to come beat us and take it. We don't have anything. We're at the bottom just like everybody else."

Jenkins and the Eagles -- Super Bowl banners or not -- open their 2018 season on Sept. 6 against the Atlanta Falcons in a rematch of January's divisional playoff.