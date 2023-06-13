Malik Cunningham of the New England Patriots is looking to make the same kind of transition Julian Edelman, Terrelle Pryor and Josh Cribbs made in their football careers: going from quarterback to wide receiver. The former Louisville signal-caller is embracing the change, and even said he signed with the Patriots because of the success Edelman found in switching positions.

"Just the culture and the Julian Edelman stories -- the guys that played quarterback in college and moved over to receiver," Cunningham said, via MassLive.com. "Seeing those guys do it and I know -- not that I'm more athletic than those guys but we're all on the same level, so I feel like I can do it."

Cunningham, who signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, says he's heard Edelman's name "once a week, at least" this offseason as he learns his new position. Edelman, of course, came to New England as a dual-threat quarterback from Kent State drafted in the seventh round. He eventually evolved into an important piece of Tom Brady's offense, and was even named Super Bowl LIII MVP when he caught 10 passes for 141 yards against the Los Angeles Rams.

Edelman didn't find immediate success at the next level, however, catching just one touchdown over his first three NFL seasons. If you want to know how new this change is for Cunningham, he says the first route he ever ran came with the Patriots in OTAs.

"I've never ran a route ever in my life," Cunningham said. "It's definitely different, but the quarterback is still in me so it's kind of learning as we go. Just trying to get better each and every day, so that's been the task. Trying to focus on the details at the receiver standpoint – alignment, assignment and knowing what to do."

Cunningham threw for 9,660 yards, 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in five seasons at Louisville. He also rushed for 3,179 yards and 50 more touchdowns as well. His 120 total touchdowns as a Cardinal broke Lamar Jackson's program record.

Cunningham possesses the kind of playmaking ability needed to be an NFL wide receiver, but there's plenty of work to do. However, he has a good example to follow and learn from in Edelman.