Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker will miss at least the next four games after the team placed him on injured reserve on ahead of Sunday's road game against the new York Jets. Hooker sustained a toe injury during the Cowboys' Week 4 tie with the Packers. In a corresponding move, the Cowboys promoted safety Alijah Clark, an undrafted rookie who has yet to play in a regular season game. Juanyeh Thomas, a three-year veteran, is slated to start in Hooker's place.

Hooker, 29, has two years remaining on a three-year extension he signed with the Cowboys back in 2023. He had 20 tackles during Dallas' first four games that included eight for loss.

A former first-round pick, Hooker spent his first five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. While he was a good player when healthy, Hooker dealt with injuries throughout his time in Indianapolis.

Hooker has largely stayed healthy, however, since joining the Cowboys in 2021. He played in at least 15 games each of the last four years that included a career-high 17 games last season.

Hooker will miss at least the Cowboys' next four games that includes road games against the Jets, Panthers and Broncos and a home game against NFC East rival Washington.

For Thomas, Sunday will be a chance for him to share the field brother, Jets defensive back Azareye'h Thomas.

"The day after he got drafted, we were just sitting there talking like 'Man, we used to dream, we used to talk about this, we used to train for this,'" Juanyeh Thomas said. "Now, it's just crazy."