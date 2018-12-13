Malik Jackson expects to be cut by Jaguars three years into six-year mega-deal
Jackson is reading the tea leaves of his contract and playing time and expects to move on
The Jacksonville Jaguars spend more money on their defensive line than any team in football, and it's not particularly close. According to Spotrac, the Jags are shelling out more than $50 million to eight defensive linemen this season, for an NFL-high average of $6,363,649 per player. (The next-closest team is the Buccaneers at $4,924,252 per player on the defensive line.)
That'll happen when you make big splurges in free agency in back-to-back seasons and make a trade for a player who is one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the league as well. The first of those free-agent splurges the Jags made was on Malik Jackson, who they brought over from the Denver Broncos in 2016, on a six-year, $85.5 million contract before signing Calais Campbell and then trading for Marcell Dareus last year.
Jackson has been a solid player for the Jags, but he's no longer an every-down player for them and in recent weeks has seen his snap rate decline consistently. And so, he sees the writing on the wall.
"In my mind, if I'm third or fourth on the depth chart making $14.5 million to $15 million, I don't see too much future for me in Jacksonville," Jackson said Wednesday, per The Florida Times Union. "I'm not trying to be a journeyman by any means. But it's a business and soon as you try to forget that then it's a rude awakening for sure."
The Jaguars can save $11 million against the cap by cutting Jackson this offseason, and they can save $13 million if they designate him a post-June 1 release. Compared to a $15 million cap hit, that's a really nice chunk of change that can be used to upgrade other areas of the team. And considering Jackson's performance and salary, it would not be a surprise if the team made that move. That means the final few games of the year serve as an audition for Jackson himself.
"With my situation, I'm playing for 31 other teams potentially," Jackson said. "I have to show these teams that I'm playing at a high level. I'm a pass rusher with one sack. So I have to show this team that I'm consistently still getting to the quarterback, but I'm just not finishing. So for me, I have to show a lot of people a lot of things about who I am and what I am and what I'm continuing trying to build for myself."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chargers continue to be downplayed
The Chargers can tie the Chiefs atop the AFC West with a win on Thursday
-
TNF: Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Chargers vs. Chiefs game 10,000...
-
Ridley calls game vs. Pats 'personal'
Dion Lewis got his just desserts against the Patriots early this year, is Ridley next in l...
-
NFL picks, bets, best parlay for Week 15
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 15
-
Beckham gets quad injury evaluated
Beckham missed last week's game and looks like he'll be out this week as well
-
NFL DFS: Top Week 15 DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...