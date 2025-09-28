New York Giants premier playmaker Malik Nabers is believed to have torn his ACL after injuring his knee during the second quarter of their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Media.

The second-year pass-catcher was carted off the field, and in evident discomfort. Nabers was injured while running a deep route against defensive back Cam Hart. He stepped awkwardly with his right leg, and clearly injured his knee before jumping for a Jaxson Dart pass. The star wideout remained on the turf for several moments as the medical staff examined him. His teammates also came over and huddled around him.

Check out what happened.

Nabers had two catches for 20 yards before leaving Sunday's game.

The former No. 6 overall pick out of LSU caught 16 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games of the season. As a rookie, Nabers quickly established himself as New York's WR1, catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. His 109 receptions were the most in a season in Giants history, and the second-most by a rookie all-time behind Brock Bowers' 112 catches.

It goes without being said that this would be a massive loss for the Giants if Nabers indeed tore his ACL.

"They're grown men that compete their tails off in a professional football game. Injuries happen, certainly not happy about it, whether it was Malik or anybody else," coach Brian Daboll said after the game. "This is a business of injury and I feel terrible for Malik's injury. We'll see where it's at. He's an important piece to the team ... guys that play behind him, just like when Slayton went down in Seattle or the week after that, everybody gets paid to do a job. It's next man up."