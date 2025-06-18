New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has not practiced this spring while recovering from a lingering toe injury. While the impingement has affected his availability thus far, Giants coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday there were no concerns about Nabers potentially missing training camp.

"Every person's at a different part in -- we'll call it rehab, if you will -- rehab," Daboll said. "We just did what we thought was best for Malik to try to get him as healthy as we can."

NFL minicamp takeaways: Giants' Jaxson Dart coming along nicely; Justin Tucker's replacement struggles Tyler Sullivan

Nabers' toe injury dates back to his days at LSU, though it does not require a procedural fix. It didn't cause him to miss any time as a rookie with the Giants in 2024. He was sidelined for two games while recovering from a concussion.

In spite of that, Nabers still made the All-Rookie Team and earned a Pro Bowl bid after catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. He broke New York's single-season receptions record in the process, surpassing Steve Smith, and set the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie. He and running back Tyrone Tracy also became just the third rookie duo in NFL history to each record 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

The Giants selected Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent three years at LSU, where he was a 2023 unanimous All-American after hauling in 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.