While New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers made significant progress in his rehabilitation from a torn ACL and meniscus, it remains a possibility that he will not be available when the team opens the 2026 season against the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." Just three days out from the NFC East battle, Nabers was non-committal about his status for Week 1.

That Nabers was a full participant in the first two practices of the week does not necessarily mean he will suit up on Sunday. He said on Thursday that he might log three full practices but still miss the first game of the year. The coaching staff and trainers will leave the decision up to him.

Nabers did not provide a timeline on when that decision will come.

"I've been wanting to play for so long now, but at the end of the day, I can't put my career at risk," Nabers said. "I gotta take that into account. There's a lot of football that I still have left to play. Making a split decision on when do I think I'm able to go out there and perform rather than just going out there -- I think the coaches know that, I know that I have a lot more football to play. So just being conscious of making sure I'm at the right standpoint of going back out there."

Those comments align with what Nabers said last week about wanting to ensure he is available for the full season, not just Week 1. Rushing back into action and suffering a setback could be much more detrimental to both Nabers and the Giants than missing one game at the beginning of the year.

Nabers also previously said he would prefer not to play if it meant he would face a snap limit. But if he does participate in less than a full game, that decision would come from himself rather than New York's training staff.

"I wouldn't want anyone to tell me I'm going to be on a pitch count, because at the end of the day, it's my career and it's my body," Nabers said. "If a pitch count is in the conversation, then I will lead that conversation. That decision would be on me."

A potential absence from the lineup would hamper the Giants' ability to keep pace with the Cowboys' prolific offense, but if it means they will have Nabers at their disposal for the rest of the year, that could be a worthwhile sacrifice. He will be the top offensive weapon in the lineup when he returns and is vitally important in New York's search for a breakthrough season. If he plays a full campaign, he could be among the NFL's most productive receivers, considering he amassed 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie two years ago.

If Nabers does play in Week 1, it should be viewed as a win for the Giants. For much of the offseason, the narrative surrounding the young star was that he was behind schedule in his recovery. Not only did he have the initial surgery to repair his ACL and meniscus, but he also required a second procedure to remove scar tissue, which had caused stiffness in his knee.