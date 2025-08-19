The New York Giants welcomed several players back to practice after injuries on Tuesday. Among those returning to the practice field was wide receiver Malik Nabers, who had missed nearly two weeks of practice with what had been described as a minor back injury.

Nabers had previously missed time during spring due to a toe injury and also sat out practices during camp after landing on his shoulder early in training camp.

Nabers' return Tuesday is a welcome development for the Giants, who saw him break their single-season receptions record in 2024, his rookie year, after being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nabers caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. Nabers also tied Odell Beckham Jr.'s record for the fastest player to reach 100 receptions, hitting the mark in New York's 14th game of the season.

Nabers was a staple on the Giants' injury report throughout his rookie season, but played in all but two games, only missing time due to a concussion suffered in Week 4. He was a 2024 Pro Bowl selection after his fantastic rookie season.

Joining Nabers in returning to practice on Tuesday were offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and rookie running back Cam Skattebo.

Thomas, a 2022 second-team All-Pro selection, was removed from the physically unable to perform list after passing a physical. Thomas suffered a Lisfranc surgery during Week 6 last season and had not practiced with the team all summer.

Skattebo was the Giants' fourth-round selection in April and had been sidelined for the past few weeks while dealing with a hamstring injury.