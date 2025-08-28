The New York Giants need wide receiver Malik Nabers if they're going to take a step forward in 2025, and he has spent much of training camp playing the role of spectator due to a variety of injuries. With less than two weeks before the season opener, Nabers says he will be good to go when it matters.

"I feel good," Nabers told reporters this week, per a Giants transcript. "It's been a little ride, but right now I feel great."

Nabers has dealt with a nagging toe injury for most of the offseason, and he's battled what he described as a "minor" back injury. Although Nabers hasn't been 100% lately, he feels confident his body will get right when he steps onto the field for real.

"I feel like I'm always ready," Nabers said. "When it's game time and those lights are on, I believe my body is gonna turn it on. We gonna be ready to roll."

That's probably music to the ears of the Giants and fantasy football managers who used a first-round pick on Nabers. As a rookie last season, Nabers reeled in 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. Given the fact that the Giants should have vastly improved quarterback play this season, the sky is the limit for Nabers -- provided he can stay healthy.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas will play a pivotal role in the success of the Giants' passing attack, and the team recently got good news on him as well. Thomas was activated off the PUP list last week, and he is back at practice after recovering from a surgically repaired Lisfranc injury.