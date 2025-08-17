New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is dealing with what is described as a minor back problem that has kept him from practicing the last 11 days, per a report by ESPN's Jordan Ranaan. According to ESPN's report, one source characterized Nabers' injury as "normal camp tightness."

Nabers' absence from practices throughout the Giants offseason has been conspicuous, as he has dealt with various maladies that have limited his time on the field. Nabers missed practice throughout the spring while managing a toe injury he has reportedly dealt with since college, and he also left a practice early in training camp after landing on his shoulder. Nabers has not played in either of the Giants' preseason games, with the third set for Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

Giants coach Brian Daboll, who is notoriously tight-lipped on injuries, has consistently been mum on what Nabers is dealing with. "Not going to get any injuries," Daboll said Thursday. "He's working hard to get back."

It should be noted that Nabers appeared on the Giants' injury report throughout his rookie season, but played in all but two games and only missed time due to a concussion suffered in Week 4. This included Week 17, when Nabers was listed as questionable due to his toe only to turn in a virtuoso performance with seven catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in a win that prevented the Giants from becoming the first team in NFL history to ever go 0-9 at home.

Similar to Nabers, the Giants have also been cryptic about a timeline for the return of All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas, who has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list throughout training camp and has yet to return to team activities as he recovers from a Lisfranc injury suffered in mid-October of last year. As was the case with Nabers, Daboll said little when asked about whether Thomas would return to the field this week or if there was growing concern he could lose out on live reps.

"Each day he gets a little bit better, so we'll make that decision when we think it's best for us and him," Daboll said of Thomas. "... He's on his rehab schedule and he's working hard to get back as quickly as he can."

The health of Nabers and Thomas are essential to the Giants' offense reaching its potential, as the two are arguably the best players the Giants have on that side of the ball. Nabers became the first Giants wide receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since Odell Beckham, while Thomas was a second-team All-Pro the last time he was truly healthy in 2022.