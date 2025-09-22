New York Giants star wideout Malik Nabers expressed that he felt dejected following Sunday night's 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It represents New York's third straight loss made worse by the pass-catcher's career-worst outing.

Nabers finished with two catches for 13 yards, a ghost in the game plan. When one of the NFL's top weapons is underutilized a week after leading his team with 167 yards receiving and two touchdowns, disappointment is an understatement.

"I'm bummed,'' Nabers said, via The New York Post. "Anybody would feel beat up after going 0-3."

Nabers addressed questions about his frustration level after getting only seven total targets in the game and said, "How frustrated do you think? We're 0-3. We can't win a game. It's frustrating. We can't win.''

"It's just how the game went,'' Nabers said. "Can't do [anything] about it."

Nabers made a series of highlight-worthy plays last week against Dallas over his nine-catch performance, including a 48-yard touchdown with just 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

How does New York's primary playmaker on the outside become a third read for quarterback Russell Wilson after receiving 25 targets over his first two starts?

"We've got to do a better job with that," Giants coach Brian Daboll said while crediting Kansas City's defense.

For Kansas City, it was the second straight week its secondary kept one of the opposition's top players under wraps.

"That No. 1 is the real deal," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, referring to Nabers. "For us to be able to put the clamps on him a little bit, that's not an easy chore. He's a heck of a football player."

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Nabers recorded 109 catches for 1,209 yards and seven touchdowns over 15 games as a rookie last season despite inconsistent quarterback play from Daniel Jones and Drew Lock.

The Giants signed Wilson as a veteran starter this offseason in hopes he would bring a jolt of confidence into their offense. Instead, many are clamoring for rookie Jaxson Dart to be QB1 in Week 4 amid Wilson's winless start in New York.

After Wilson's two-interception, no-touchdown effort against the Chiefs, Daboll refused to answer a question referencing who he would pick to start under center in next week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.