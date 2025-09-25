New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has only been in the league for two years, but he is about to catch passes from his fifth starting quarterback. After a 0-3 start, Giants named 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart QB1 for this week and beyond, sidelining Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson.

Nabers is no stranger to a revolving door of passers and says his preparation doesn't change when the quarterback does.

"Process is, I've got a job to do," the 2024 No. 6 overall pick said, via a transcript from the team. "My job is to run routes, catch the ball no matter who's throwing me the football. Like I said, the decision wasn't up to me. ... I've still got a job to do, go play football."

Developing chemistry with your quarterback is something that's crucial to a wide receivers game, and while his focus remains the same, a change in who is running the offense doesn't make Nabers' job easier.

Last season, Nabers set an NFL record for most receptions by a wide receiver in his rookie season and did it while playing with three different quarterbacks.

The Giants started 2024 with Daniel Jones at the helm, but after 10 games he was benched in favor of Tommy DeVito, who got two starts while Drew Lock got five by season's end.

Nabers said one common thread of each quarterback is that they make sure to target him.

"They're going to find a way to get No. 1 the ball," Nabers said.

Here's a look at how Nabers performed with each starting quarterback, including the number of receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns he had with each.

His average per game for each category is put in parentheses.

Quarterback Number of games played with QB Receptions (Average per game) Receiving yards (Average per game) Touchdowns (Average per game) Daniel Jones 8 61 (7.6) 607 (75.9) 8 (0.4) Drew Lock 5 32 (6.4) 451 (90.2) 3 (0.6) Tommy DeVito 2 16 (8) 146 (73) 1 (0.5) Russell Wilson 3 16 (5.3) 251 (83.6) 2 (0.6)

Nabers put up the most yardage in a single game with Lock last season, finishing with 171 in their Week 16 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Nabers also had two touchdowns in that game, tied for his season high in a game. His other stat sheet with two touchdowns came against the Cleveland Browns, with Jones as the starter.

This season, his best showing came in an overtime divisional loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, where the WR put up 167 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions.

Nabers missed practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury suffered in last week's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.