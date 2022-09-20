Down 41-7, Mike Vrabel replaced Ryan Tannehill with Malik Willis during the Titans' Monday night showdown with the Bills. Willis became the first rookie quarterback to play in the 2022 regular season when he entered the game with 3:49 left in the third quarter.

It was a rocky night for Tannehill, who left the game after throwing a pick-six to Bills linebacker Matt Milano. Tannehill also threw an interception to Bills safety Jordan Poyer earlier in the quarter that set up Josh Allen's fourth touchdown pass of the game and third to Stefon Diggs. Tannehill finished the night with 117 yards and two picks on 11 of 20 passing.

A third-round pick in April's draft, Willis enjoyed a standout run at Liberty after beginning his college career at Auburn. He scored 76 total touchdowns during his two seasons at Liberty while leading the Flames to a pair of bowl victories.

Buffalo also switched quarterbacks before the start of the fourth quarter, as veteran Case Keenum came in for Allen.