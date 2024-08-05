A man in Kansas City was arrested on Friday after threatening to shoot two Chiefs players at a Morgan Wallen concert that was taking place at Arrowhead Stadium.

The suspect, identified as Aaron Brown of Illinois, has been hit with a felony charge of making a terroristic threat in the second degree. The concert actually had to be delayed almost 40 minutes so that authorities could find Brown and apprehend him.

The situation started on Friday afternoon when Brown sent an ill-advised tweet. In the lead up to the concert, Kansas City police detectives and intelligence analysts were monitoring possible threats on social media when they found a tweet that made a direct threat toward two Chiefs players.

In the police report from the incident, authorities revealed the nature of the tweet, but they redacted the names of the players who were named by Brown.

"Mr. [redacted] at Arrowhead with the wife. If he brings out [redacted] or [redacted] I'll take the f--ckin shot," Brown wrote on X.

Although authorities didn't identify the Chiefs players that Brown was targeting, it is known that Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones were all in attendance at the concert.

After reading Brown's threatening tweet, police were able to get his name after making an emergency disclosure request to X. At that point, the social media company turned over his name and a possible cell phone number. From there, police called the number they were given and not only did Brown answer the call, but he admitted that he was in the stadium at the concert, which is where he was taken into custody.

Brown's girlfriend, who was with him at the concert, told police that he sent the tweet as a joke, but he posted it anyway thinking that no one would even see it.

According to the police report, Brown "freaked out" after realizing that the police were after him and once he was apprehended, he admitted that sending out the tweet "was stupid."

Brown is now facing a felony charge that could see him face anywhere from one to four years in prison if he's found guilty.