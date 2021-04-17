The man who earlier this week accused Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald of assaulting him outside a Pittsburgh-area club has issued a public apology to Donald in the wake of surveillance video that appeared to show Donald breaking up a fight between the man, DeVincent Spriggs, and several other individuals.

"I wanted to make this statement public. And to extend an apology to Aaron for what he's gone through, but I clearly know this was not him," Spriggs said through his attorney, Todd Hollis, per local news reports.

Through his own attorney, Donald had previously stated that he did not assault Spriggs but had instead saved him from further injury by others.

"Mr. Spriggs starts walking toward Aaron, and he's yelling, he's drunk and he's aggressive," Casey White said on 93.7 The Fan. "And Aaron sees something in his right hand, and at first he thinks it's a gun … but it's actually a bottle, a long liquor bottle. And this guy goes at Aaron and swings with his right hand, and Aaron ducks. The bottle then grazes the top of Aaron's head; Aaron has a lump on his head from the bottle. And that's when all hell breaks loose."

White said that people that know Donald then grabbed him from behind. At the same time, White said, Spriggs sustained his injuries. White said Donald eventually broke free from the restraints and went towards a pile of people that included Spriggs.

"[Donald] then goes to the pile where this melee is taking place, and he starts tearing people off [and] protecting Mr. Spriggs," White said. "He actually saved Mr. Spriggs from further injury."

Following the release of the surveillance video, White told a local CBS outlet that he had an email from Pittsburgh Police saying, "I agree thus far there is no evidence from that video that shows Donald assaulting the victim, period." Police told the same outlet that they are still reviewing the video and other evidence, and issued no further comment.