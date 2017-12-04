Mara expects Beckham is part of Giants' future but will discuss it with new GM

While most of the news surrounding the New York Giants last week was about Eli Manning's benching, and Monday morning's news was about the dual firings of former coach Ben McAdoo and former general manager Jerry Reese, it's easy to forget that the future of Odell Beckham Jr. was a hot topic of discussion several weeks ago.

Beckham has been out since Week 5 with a fractured ankle, but he ran afoul of Giants' ownership earlier this season when he pretended to be a dog peeing on a fire hydrant while celebrating a touchdown.

Odell Beckham's dog pee celebration is everything pic.twitter.com/2knMGzuMMT — John Gonzalez (@_JohnGonz) September 24, 2017

Owner John Mara emailed the New York Post and said he was very upset with Beckham, and the two later had a meeting about it. With some speculation that Beckham might not be long for New York, Mara addressed the question Monday during his post-McAdoo-and-Reese-firing press conference. (Beckham is in the final year of his rookie contract but has already had his fifth-year option picked up. He will presumably angle for a long-term extension this offseason.)

Mara says he expects Odell Beckham, Jr to be on the team next year but says will discuss it with new GM — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 4, 2017

We don't know just yet who the new general manager will be, but we do know that Ernie Accorsi will be consulted in order to find that hire, and that Mara expects the GM to be in place before the coach. Interim GM Kevin Abrams, who has been the assistant general manager for 16 years, will be a candidate for the job, and many expect former Chiefs GM John Dorsey to be considered, as well.

Whoever takes over will have the bones of a strong defense on the roster, but several holes to fill along the offensive line, and will also need to find a long-term answer at quarterback, whether Eli Manning returns next season or not.