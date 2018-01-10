Marcell Dareus on the Jaguars: 'This organization has changed my life'
Dareus struggled with communication and suspensions in Buffalo before being traded to the Jaguars
Shortly before the 2017 trade deadline, the Jacksonville Jaguars acquired defensive tackle Marcell Dareus from the Buffalo Bills for a conditional draft pick. (It was a sixth-rounder that became a fifth-rounder by virtue of the Jags making the playoffs.) Dareus had clearly worn out his welcome in Buffalo, clashing with coaches and getting suspended multiple times.
Things have changed for him since arriving in Jacksonville, though. He's still producing at a high level like he was in Buffalo, but he feels like he has turned a corner personally.
"This organization has changed my life," Dareus said, per the Florida Times-Union. "They've done such great things so far, I just don't want to mess anything up. I'm just overjoyed for the opportunity to play."
Dareus hasn't been involved in any off-field issues during his time with the Jaguars. Instead, all he's done is help take the Jaguars defense into another stratosphere by helping them solve their issues with stopping the run from early in the season.
Prior to acquiring Dareus, opposing offenses averaged 5.14 yards per rush attempt against the Jaguars -- the single worst mark in the league. Since Dareus arrived, it's been a much different story.
|DAREUS
|YDS/RUSH
|RANK
|BEFORE
|5.14
|32
|WITH
|3.69
|7
Considering the Jaguars already had the NFL's best pass defense before Dareus' acquisition, it's not difficult to see why his arrival was so important for the team as it stormed into the playoffs for the first time in years. And just as they're grateful for his contributions on the field, he's grateful for the team giving him a new perspective off it.
