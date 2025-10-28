Marcus Jones has parlayed his strong start to the 2025 season into a shiny new contract extension. The Patriots' cornerback and former All-Pro punt returner has agreed to terms on a three-year extension.

A 2022 third-round pick, Jones earned All-Pro honors as a rookie after leading the NFL in punt return yardage and average yards per punt return. His success that season included a game-winning, 84-yard punt return for a score during a midseason win over the New York Jets.

Jones currently leads the NFL with a whopping 21.6 yards per punt return average. That average has been boosted by his 87-yard return for a score during New England's Week 4 win over the Carolina Panthers.

In addition to his play on special teams, Jones has also made an impact in the Patriots' secondary. He's recorded two interceptions (matching his career high) and has broken up nine passes in five starts this season. Jones has also made six tackles for loss while recording his first career sack during the Patriots' Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Jones has been so good this year that Patriots coach Mike Vrabel didn't rule out the possibility of giving him some snaps on offense earlier this season.

The 27-year-old Jones has been one of the reasons for the Patriots' surprising success through the season's first eight weeks. New England (6-2) enters this week's road game against the Atlanta Falcons as the AFC East's top team.