Marcus Mariota apologizes to reporters: 'I got an earful of it from my mom'

Marcus Mariota is having a tough season -- one that might even require surgery -- but he remains a stand-up guy through it all, even after one of his worst games of the season in a forgettable loss to the Cardinals.

By Wednesday, Mariota began his post-practice session with reporters by first apologizing for his terseness during Sunday's post-game press conference.

Watch @Titans QB Marcus Mariota apologize to the media for being short with us after the game on Sunday #titanon2 @WKRN pic.twitter.com/srz50v9V8E — Cal Baxter (@CalBaxter) December 14, 2017

"Real quick, I want to say I am sorry for the way I handled the press conference," Mariota began. "I know not everybody that was there is here. But I was rude and inappropriate, and I just want to say I apologize for it."

Someone off-camera followed up. "I'm not speaking for everybody but I did not find it rude or inappropriate," the voice said.

"I appreciate that," Mariota said, adding: "It's funny, because I got an earful of it from my mom, so that's how I was raised and I appreciate you guys understanding."

On Sunday, Mariota said "I'm just pissed off" about losing to the Cardinals. Apparently, his mother didn't approve.

Either way, the former Oregon star was considered one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks a season ago when he threw for 3,426 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and ranked 10th in value per play among all quarterbacks, according to Football Outsiders. Now, after completing just 16 of 31 passes for 159 yards and two interceptions, he ranks 26th in value per play sandwiched between Eli Manning and Brian Hoyer, in what has amounted to a three-months-long string of disappointments.

Not helping: Mariota sprained his knee on the second drive of the Cardinals game but didn't miss a snap. But he returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of the Titans' showdown with the 49ers on Sunday. As it stands, Tennessee (8-5) is the No. 5 seed in the AFC and trails division-leading Jacksonville (9-4) by one game.