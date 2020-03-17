Marcus Mariota free agency 2020 recap: Scouting report, free agent timeline and more

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was stripped of his starting title in 2019, but he's been given a second chance at starting his career. On Monday, it was reported that Mariota had agreed to terms on a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It's incredible what a difference a year makes. Last offseason, Mariota was preparing to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. All he had to do was have a good season in 2019, get the Titans to the playoffs and secure the bag. However, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft lost four out of his first six starts, and was benched for Ryan Tannehill. To make matters worse, the offense immediately improved with Tannehill under center, and he ended up taking the Titans to the AFC Championship game and picked up the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award on the way.

There's no doubt that Mariota has talent, however, and maybe Jon Gruden can turn him into a legitimate NFL weapon.





Scouting report on Mariota (pros and cons):

Pros:

Only 26-years-old and there's no denying he possesses talent

Dual-threat, athletic quarterback: Has rushed for 1,399 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career

Experience: Has started 61 career games (29-32)

Cons:

Inconsistent play: Hasn't been able to match his totals from breakout 2016 season

Steps into sacks other quarterbacks know how to avoid, pocket presence is questionable

Injury issues: Has never played a full 16-game season

Free agent timeline

Raiders agree to terms with Mariota

Monday, March 16: The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a deal with former Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The parameters of the deal have yet to be disclosed, but this has been a pairing that's been talked about for some time as Vegas was showing interest in Mariota in the days leading up to the legal tampering period.

Raiders have interest in signing Mariota, per report

Friday, March 6: "The Raiders are gearing up for their first season in Las Vegas, but it's still a mystery as to who their quarterback will be when they actually kick off this new era in franchise history. They could stick with veteran Derek Carr, but the club has also been pegged as a possible destination for soon-to-be free agent Tom Brady. Now, there's another quarterback that has reportedly caught the eye of the Raiders brass as Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that Vegas is interested in free agent Marcus Mariota."

CBS NFL Insider: Patriots should sign Mariota

Monday, March 2: CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora believes the Patriots need to sign Mariota this offseason since they can help him reach his full potential. Read his piece, here.

Mariota a candidate to win Comeback Player of the Year in 2020?

Monday, Feb. 24: "Now an unrestricted free agent, it seems more likely that Mariota will secure a backup gig instead of the opportunity to take over immediately with a new franchise. Mariota clearly has talent, but he needs a change of scenery and a staff that can help him develop into the best NFL quarterback possible. He's only 26, so he will have some suitors on the open market."

Mariota has 'no doubts' he can be a starting, winning quarterback

Monday, Jan. 20: "In his four seasons with the Titans, Mariota has passed for 13,207 yards, 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions. His best season came in 2016, when he passed for 3,426 yards, 26 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. For whatever reason, the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner struggled after his second season in the league.

Despite those struggles, Mariota says he has no doubts that he can be a starting, and winning, quarterback in the NFL.

'I have no doubts at all, no doubts at all,' Mariota said. 'I'm just hopeful and ready for whatever that next opportunity is.'"

