Marcus Mariota looks set to start for Titans when they face Texans on 'Monday Night Football'

When the Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans this coming Monday night, it's looking more and more like they'll do so with their usual starting quarterback under center. Marcus Mariota, who exited last week's blowout loss to the division rival Colts with a stinger, put in a full practice on Friday and is likely to play (and start) this week.

"He is ready to roll."

"He felt better," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Mariota. "It looked good today, but that's why you practice. You try to always improve and get better. I would imagine that Marcus is going to be the starting quarterback after being not limited, and full, and probably hope to start."

Offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur sounded even more definitive than Vrabel. "He was limited the first two days of practice and today he was out there throwing," LaFleur said. "To be honest with you, I could not tell that anything was wrong. He looked good to me. … He was full-go, took all the reps, and he is ready to roll."

Mariota missed a game earlier this season and also was supposed to sit another, only to see backup Blaine Gabbert get injured in that game, forcing Mariota to enter. He has been injury-prone throughout his NFL career, missing four games during his rookie season and one game each in 2016 and 2017, while also playing through bumps and bruises several times.

Various quarterbacks have filled in for him in the past, but when he has gone down this year it has been Gabbert who stepped into the lineup -- and without much success. Gabbert is just 36 of 61 for 310 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in three appearances this season. His 73.1 passer rating trails even that of Mariota, who himself has not exactly been spectacular during the best passing season in NFL history. Mariota has completed 67.6 percent of his passes and average 7.3 yards per attempt, but has thrown only seven touchdowns against six interceptions in nine games (eight starts) and has been sacked more often than almost any quarterback in the NFL (11.8 percent of his drop backs).

The No. 2 overall pick back in 2015, Mariota has been inconsistent as a pro, progressing only in fits and starts and not really putting together a string of above-average play for all that long. The Titans picked up his fifth-year option prior to this season and it is guaranteed for injury, so it will be interesting to see how Mariota's health situation plays out over the rest of the year.