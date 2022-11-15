After jumping out to a .500 record through the first month of the season, things have gone a bit downhill for the Atlanta Falcons, who have since lost four of their last six to fall to 4-6 on the year. The latest loss, a 10-point defeat at the hands of the Carolina Panthers last Thursday, did seem to open the door for Arthur Smith to possibly make a change at quarterback.

Not only did Smith not think about swapping out Marcus Mariota for rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder, but it seems like the veteran is entrenched as the starter going forward despite some recent struggles.

"There's no situation. There was never a situation, ever," Smith told reporters Monday when asked about the club's quarterback situation, via NFL.com.

"You understand why the questions get asked," Smith continued. "You lose two games in five days and everybody wants to panic. We're right in the middle of it. We're not where we want to be, but the reality is we're right in the middle of a playoff race with a conference opponent coming in here -- a game we need to win."

Marcus Mariota ATL • QB • #1 CMP% 61.9 YDs 1747 TD 12 INT 7 YD/Att 7.56 View Profile

Smith is not wrong about where his team stands in the NFC playoff picture. Despite sitting below .500, they are just a game out of first place in the loss column in the NFC South, looking up to the 5-5 Buccaneers. Tampa Bay looks like it may have turned a corner after posting back-to-back wins, but it's not out of the realm of possibility that the Bucs regress and look more like the subpar club we saw for most of the first half. In that scenario, there's an opportunity for Atlanta to pounce, so it may not make too much sense currently to go into a self-scout mode and trot out a rookie QB.

That said, Mariota hasn't played inspiring ball as of late. He may be the more trusted option simply because he's more seasoned, but his play hasn't been up to snuff over the last few weeks. In the Week 10 loss to Carolina, the quarterback made several questionable decisions with the football and likely should have had more than just one interception. He's also failed to pass for over 150 yards in five of his last seven games.

"If we were going to make a change, I'd tell you," Smith said. "… Everything is up for grabs every week. If we felt that one move would certainly be the difference in us winning and losing, we'd make it. We're not at that point at a lot of spots."

All that seems to suggest that Mariota is safe at the moment, but it will be fascinating to see what happens over these next three weeks before Atlanta's Week 14 bye. If they fall out of the NFC South race by that point, it'll be curious to see if Smith decides to see what he has in Ridder.