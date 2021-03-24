Marcus Mariota's future in Las Vegas was a bit clouded heading into the offseason. After impressing during a spot appearance in Week 15 against the Chargers, there was some speculation that the Raiders could look to trade him and recoup some solid assets for an otherwise backup QB to Derek Carr. While that performance put the former No. 2 overall pick back on the radar, it also made things a bit more complicated for teams looking to possibly acquire him. That game triggered certain markers in Mariota's contract that made it a bit more difficult for teams to absorb. He then carried a $10.725 million cap charge and a base salary of around $10.6 million with the opportunity to earn an additional $12 million in incentives. Whether that was to be a backup for the Raiders or a trade target for another club, that number was simply too large to make work.

That's why the two sides are now expected to come to terms on a reworked contract for Mariota, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Under this new agreement, Mariota will reportedly get a one-year, $3.5 million contract for the 2021 season with a chance to make up to $8 million including incentives.

This deal not only now gives Mariota the upside of seeing legit money being thrown his way (albeit a reduction of his previous contract), but it's a far more tradeable contract if that's what his ultimate fate becomes. This could pave the way for a potential deal for the 27-year-old as this contract is much easier to absorb if you're a QB-needy team hamstrung by a reduced salary cap this offseason. Also, if the Raiders wish to keep Mariota under their roof for the 2021 season and behind Carr, it's now far more manageable to do so.

While this may more easily open the door for the Raiders to trade Mariota, they wouldn't be able to send him just anywhere. According to Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, Mariota received a no-trade clause as a part of this restructuring, giving him some control over where he'd be dealt if that circumstance ever arose.

During that Week 15 contest this past year, Mariota stepped in for Carr, who departed the game with a groin injury. He kept the Raiders competitive and played well, despite the club falling to Los Angeles 30-27 in overtime. Mariota threw for 226 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while rushing for 88 yards and another score.

The 2020 season was the first year Mariota spent with the Raiders after signing with Las Vegas following a five-year stint with the Tennessee Titans. While trade chatter may still persist from time to time, Mariota's immediate future is a bit more resolved than it was just a few days ago.