On Thanksgiving Day 2012, a fumble by former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez quickly turned into one of the most infamous follies in NFL history. The play, known eternally as the "Butt Fumble," became this generation's "Wrong Way Run" by former Vikings great Jim Marshall in 1964.

During the Jets' Week 6 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, New York safety Marcus Maye provided a sequel to Sanchez's iconic play. Early in the fourth quarter, Maye corralled Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's deep pass intended for Preston Williams. Maye broke up the pass and kept the ball pinned to his back before being tagged by Williams.

While Maye's acrobatic play prevented the Dolphins from adding to their lead, it did not prevent a 24-0 loss, as the 0-6 Jets remain the league's last remaining winless team. Making matters worse is the fact that the Jets are on pace to produce the worse point differential in NFL history, according to Pro Football Talk. New York, which has been outscored by 110 points thus far, is on pace to be outscored by 293 points by season's end. That would break the record held by the 1976 Buccaneers, an expansion team that was outscored by 287 points en route to an 0-14 record. Tampa Bay would lose its first 26 games as a franchise before defeating the Saints late in the 1977 season.

The Jets, who released running back Le'Veon Bell earlier in the week before trading veteran defensive tackle Steve McLendon following Sunday's loss, were shut out by the Dolphins on Sunday for the first time since the 1982 AFC title game. With Joe Flacco under center, the Jets were just 2 of 17 on third down while picking up just 13 first downs. Flacco completed less than 50% of his pass attempts, as the Jets were held to less than 17 points by the opposition for the fifth time this season.

"It was ugly," Flacco said, via the New York Daily News. "We didn't play well and they came after us and we just weren't able to get a lot going."

New York's defense, a unit that traded All-Pro safety Jamal Adams before the start of the season, did not fare much better, as it allowed three Fitzpatrick touchdown passes and 126 all-purpose yards by Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin. An example of the Jets' defensive futility on Sunday occurred when Fitzpatrick hit a wide open Adam Shaheen for a 43-yard gain. The play set up Fitzpatrick's third touchdown pass of the first half, as the game was essentially over by halftime.

Making matters worse was coach Adam Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' back and forth that started when Williams pointed blame at the Jets' offense when asked about his defense's shortcomings. The two exchanged words with one another on the field prior to Sunday's loss.

"Yeah, I wasn't happy about it, but we talked about it," Gase told reporters after Sunday's game, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "Right now, our players are doing such a good job as far as trying to get things righted. It's just that everything we say, it matters. He understood that we have to set the right example."

Despite his coordinator's public comments, Gase believes that there is not a disconnect between offense and his defense.

"I know what you're saying, but me and Gregg, we talk so much," Gase said. "We talk through a lot of things, not just football. We talk through things, and the majority of the time, we're thinking exactly the same thing. We'll have discussions if we're not.

"We're just trying to get guys to focus on doing things better. Us as coaches, we have to do the same thing."