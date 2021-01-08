Lamar Jackson's playoff ineptitude has been brought up throughout the Baltimore Ravens locker room this week, which is expected given the franchise has yet to win a playoff game with Jackson as their quarterback despite the incredible regular season success. Jackson, who just turned 24 years old this week, will be making his third playoff start for the Ravens and looking to finally capture that first postseason victory.

The Ravens have heard all the questions regarding Jackson's playoff failures. Marcus Peters has never heard anything so ridiculous.

"I just laugh at it," Peters said to Ravens reporters Thursday. "They try to criticize him, and then they also compare him to the greats who … Like, Peyton Manning didn't win a playoff game [at first]; he was 0-3 at first. So, things like that."

Jackson is 0-2 in his two playoff starts, completing 51.1% of his passes for 559 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions and a 68.3 passer rating while being sacked 11 times. He does have 29 carries for 197 yards in his two playoff games (6.8 yards per carry) with no touchdowns.

Jackson's playoff ineptitude is eerily similar to Manning, who lost his first three playoff starts and was horrible in all three games. He completed just 47.6% of his passes for 558 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for a 59.2 passer rating. Manning didn't win a playoff game until his sixth season in the league.

Jackson is only in his third season and is on an historic start to his career. Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are the only players with at least a 100 passer rating, 7,000 passing yards, and less than 20 interceptions in their first three seasons. Bottom line -- he's got time.

"But my whole thing is just watch the young man grow, watch the young man continue to lead this team, continue to lead this offense and be the wonderful person that he is off the field," Peters said. "How he holds and carries himself in a day-to-day manner, it's out of this world.

"You can't be Lamar Jackson and hold yourself to that standard like he does. Every time that he may have a bad game, he holds up, he stands on his 10 toes, and he owns up to everything, and he comes back the next week ready to work. So, you've got to appreciate those things."