Marcus Peters makes profanely good case that he won't bring off-field issues to Rams

Marcus Peters has been described as mercurial and moody, and for all his talents as one of the NFL's most gifted cornerbacks, the Chiefs felt all the other stuff made him expendable. That "stuff" included a one-game suspension last December following a bizarre episode that included Peters chucking an official's penalty flag into the stands and then leaving the field after wrongly thinking he was ejected.

There were also reports that he got into shouting matches with assistant coaches and angered team chairman Clark Hunt by refusing to stand for the national anthem. That the Chiefs traded for Kendall Fuller and signed David Amerson made Peters' departure a little easier to stomach even though the defense was among the league's worst a season ago.

But the Rams were more than willing to take Peters, who will join newly acquired Aqib Talib in the secondary.

"[The players] know exactly what the expectations are, what our standards are, and they know what it is to do it the right way," Rams coach Sean McVay explained last month. ... "Anytime you have guys that can cover and do different things as far as matching up with receivers like Antonio Brown, that gives you a chance to be versatile and maybe mix some things up in terms of the pressures that you want to bring."

Peters, who grew up in Oakland, never seemed comfortable in the Midwest and perhaps a return to California will make the "maybe a change of scenery will be good for him" cliche a reality. But the cornerback also takes issue with the idea that he comes with more baggage than he's worth.

"I can say on-the-field issues, that comes with being a competitor," Peters said, via the Los Angeles Daily News' Vincent Bonsignore. "When you want to win so badly. You want to see the team do so good. Sometimes teammates and coaches and players, you're going to have those arguments. But it's all (for) the good of the team. I want to win so much that, yeah, sometimes I'm gonna get pissed off."

Peters continued: "I just don't like when motherf- -- oh, excuse my language -- I don't like when motherf-----s talk about me and they say they got off-the-field issues because, I mean, I could be sitting here and I could be getting DUIs and I could be doing all the rest of the stuff, I could be arrested and I could have a mug shot, and I don't got that burden on me."

Peters isn't wrong.

"Everything comes with growth," he said. "What (were) you doing at 25? Probably some stuff that your mom and pops and other people wouldn't agree with. But all you do is take it with a grain of salt. You stand tall and have fun with it. Because at the end of the day it's life. It's ups and downs, man. It's a beautiful journey. All you gotta do is enjoy it."

We're guessing Peters will thoroughly enjoy playing on one of the NFL's best defenses as part of one of the NFL's best teams. As the old saying goes: Winning fixes everything.