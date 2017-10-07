Marcus Peters: 'Nobody's gotta know my reason' for sitting during national anthem

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters chooses not to stand for the national anthem. This isn't unique, but unlike other players around the league who are protesting social injustice, Peters refuses to explain his motivation.

"Nobody's gotta know my reason why I sit," Peters told the Kansas City Star's Terez A. Paylor. "Nobody's gotta know the reason why somebody chooses the religion they choose. Nobody's gotta know why I eat cereal instead of eating oatmeal in the morning."

During the 2016 regular-season opener, Peters stood for the anthem but raised his right fist.

At the time, Peters said of his decision: "I was just stating how I'm black, I love being black (and) I'm supporting Colin [Kaepernick] and what he's doing as far as raising awareness with the justice system. But I didn't mean anything (bad) by it."

In 2017, Peters has ridden a stationary bike during the anthem (in preseason), and sat for the anthem during the regular season.

On Friday, Peters made it clear he doesn't have to justify anything to anyone.

"I ain't trying to get into a back and forth conversation of me trying to prove that I'm not being disrespectful or that I am being disrespectful toward the American flag," he said. "Man … come on, man. I'm an American, bruh. I'm an African-American that was born in this wonderful country that we all can live in. How about we start all protecting each (expletive) other and come together, you feel me? It will be better for it. ...

"It's gonna be what it's gonna be, bruh, but I'm just getting tired. We need to talk about something new. If y'all wanna talk about the protest, man, give my man Colin Kaepernick a call. And he'll tell you straight up. Because nobody's hollered at him and asked him."

Kaepernick, of course, remains a free agent though just about everyone seems to think he deserves to be in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Peters' actions have prompted anger from fans that invariably manifests itself in nasty online comments.

"That (expletive) crazy, huh?" Peters said. "Yeah, I look at (social media) because I've got Twitter, I've got Instagram. I'm gonna look at it. But I'm at the house, bruh. I'm chilling with my son. That (expletive) don't bother me ... those people ain't in my house; those people don't have anything to do with how I live my day-to-day life."