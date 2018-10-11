Marcus Peters on how he gets over bad plays: 'I’ve had the f---- it syndrome for a long time'
Peters has been getting burned in coverage over the past few weeks
For what might be the first time in his NFL career, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters is struggling.
Peters came into the season having allowed the league's lowest passer rating on throws in his direction since he entered the NFL, while also recording the league's most interceptions. He started off this season on a similar hot streak, yielding only two catches for eight yards during his first two games with the Rams. Those two catches came on a total of five targets, one of which was intercepted.
Peters injured his calf early in Week 3, and since then, he has been getting burned pretty consistently. He's given up 12 catches for 217 yards and five touchdowns over the past three games, according to Sports Info Solutions. That's a 136.9 passer rating that ranks 183rd among the 200 players targeted in coverage at least five times over that three-week span.
But Peters isn't worried. He has a short memory, and he's able to get over his bad plays.
"I've had the f--- it syndrome for a long time," is one heck of a quote. And it's one a cornerback kind of needs to have in his head these days. NFL pass offenses are better than ever, and it is inevitable that corners will get beat every once in a while -- and even that they'll experience a particularly bad string of games like Peters has had over the past few weeks. But eventually, talent shines through. It should for Peters, sooner rather than later.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 NFL DFS: Best DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Eagles vs. Giants odds, picks for TNF
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Eagles vs. Giants game 10,000 times
-
Rams DC: I got too much credit in Denver
Phillips' defenses in Denver were fantastic for the two years he was there
-
Jay Ajayi took out insurance on himself
The Eagles running back will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL on Sun...
-
Giants-Eagles statistics to know
Everything you need to know about the NFC East showdown
-
NFL Week 6: Trust Jameis in fantasy?
Does the Buccaneers QB warrant starting this week? Heath Cummings and Will Brinson break it...