The Queen of Christmas hit our televisions on Dec. 25 to kick off the NFL holiday action. Singer Mariah Carey performed ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, which can be streamed on Netflix.

The game kicked off at 1 p.m. ET and a taped performance of her 16-time platinum single showed right before the AFC showdown that kicks off Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season.

Considering "All I want for Christmas is You" is her Christmas biggest hit and always top the charts this time of year, it's no surprise the song was featured on the broadcast.

Here's a look at her performance:

It will show again ahead of the second game of the day, which features the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The two Christmas games will also be available to watch on local CBS stations in Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Houston, and on mobile devices on NFL+.

Carey recently finished her largest Christmas tour yet, celebrating the 30th anniversary of her album "Merry Christmas," which features "All I want for Christmas is You." The lead single is the highest-certified single by a female artist ever.

Where to watch Mariah Carey's performance

Date: Dec. 25, 2025 | Time: Ahead of Texans vs. Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Netflix | TV Channel: CBS local

Follow along: CBS Sports App