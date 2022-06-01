Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has died at the age of 38, the team announced Wednesday.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the team said in a statement. "Marion was an old school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."

Frisco, Texas, police found Barber dead in his apartment Wednesday, per the Fort-Worth Star Telegram. The cause of death is not yet known.

"Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Marion Barber," Police spokesperson Joshua Lovell told the Star-Telegram. "Frisco Police along with the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating an unattended death at the location."

Barber, who would have turned 39 on June 10, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Barber spent seven seasons in the NFL, six with the Cowboys from 2005-2010 and one with the Chicago Bears in 2011. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007 while with the Cowboys.

He finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns to go along with 1,330 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

In his post-football life, Barber dealt with legal troubles. Police detained Barber in 2014, an incident that resulted in him going to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. In 2019, he was arrested on two misdemeanor criminal mischief charges.