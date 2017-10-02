Mariota considered day-to-day but Titans might not decide status until Sunday

The Tennessee Titans were already in the midst of falling apart against the Houston Texans on Sunday when Marcus Mariota left the game with an injury. The Titans were down 37-14 after the Texans scored on their first post-halftime drive when Matt Cassel relieved Mariota, and they had been torn up by Deshaun Watson on the other side of the ball.

Mariota did not return, and all we got, information-wise, after the game was that Mariota was dealing with a hamstring issue. Titans coach Mike Mularkey elaborated on that a bit Monday, stating that Mariota is day-to-day and that his injury compares to the one DeMarco Murray is dealing with. (Murray has been playing through it.)

"I'm going to take it day by day with Marcus and make sure we're smart with him."



-Mike Mularkey on Marcus Mariota — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 2, 2017

Tennessee plays the Dolphins in Miami next Sunday, and at this point, they don't know who will be under center when they take the field, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Titans might not decide on a QB, Marcus Mariota or Matt Cassel, until Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2017

Cassel went just 4 of 10 for 21 yards and was intercepted twice in his first seven attempts Sunday (Mariota was also picked off twice in 10 attempts, for what it's worth), and the Titans are in trouble if they have to use him in Week 5 or beyond.