Marjory Stoneman Douglas football team to announce Dolphins picks at NFL Draft

Players from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas football team will help the Miami Dolphins make some of their draft picks at the podium during the 2018 NFL Draft next week.

The Palm Beach Post reported Wednesday that students from the high school in Parkland, Florida would announce the Dolphins' picks on Saturday, April 28th -- the third and final day of the draft. As they announce the team's selections, the players will also be joined by the family of MJD assistant football coach Aaron Feis, who was one of the 17 people killed in a shooting at the school in February.

Miami holds five picks from 123 to 229 overall on the final day of the draft.

While NFL commissioner Roger Goodell typically announces the first-round selections at the draft, the league has begun allowing teams to choose special guests to make their picks beyond the first round. Over the past few years, we've seen former players, local personalities, special fans, and other guests called upon to deliver the picks. It's a great move by the Dolphins to call on the players from Stoneman Douglas, given what the kids have been through over the past few months.

It's also not the first gesture the team has extended to the Parkland community since the senseless tragedy. The organization donated $100,000 to the MJD community, plus an additional $17,500 to Feis' family, and several Dolphins players have visited survivors.